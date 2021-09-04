Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.07 million. Open Lending reported sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $217.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of LPRO opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.