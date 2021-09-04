Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 313,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.