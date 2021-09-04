Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 166,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

