Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

