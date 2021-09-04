AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report sales of $8.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $67.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.20 million, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

