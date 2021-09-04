Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
