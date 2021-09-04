Anchor Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $13,191.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00176012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.89 or 0.00796802 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

