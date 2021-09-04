Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Reaches $355.70 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $355.70 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00006481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00817299 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,357,517 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

