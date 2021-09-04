AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches One Day Volume of $914,862.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $914,862.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00127317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00179097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00806780 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.