Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $666.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

