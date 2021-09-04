Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on ATRS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
ATRS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $666.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
