Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,327 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Antares Pharma worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 115.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 922,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $666.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.