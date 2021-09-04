AntiMatter (MATTER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $156,228.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and $156,228.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

