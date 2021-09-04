ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.33 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $225.21 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00008360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00184682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.34 or 0.07728041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.27 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.00998133 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 54,027,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,676,383 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

