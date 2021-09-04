APIX Trading Up 43.5% This Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

