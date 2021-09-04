Apollo Currency Market Cap Reaches $53.12 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00092553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00344348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

