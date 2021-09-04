Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Appian worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

