Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $122,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.