Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

