Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Sep 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 907,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,222. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,594 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,293 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

