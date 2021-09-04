APYSwap (APYS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $517,121.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $517,121.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00138543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00181866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.17 or 0.07859259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.83 or 1.00155369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808256 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.