Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $974,000. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.