Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and $78,823.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 66.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges.



Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

