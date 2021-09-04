Arcblock Price Tops $0.20 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and $8.39 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

