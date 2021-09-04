Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) rose 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 788,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 501,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

About Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

