Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $104,987.60 and $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,177,379 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

