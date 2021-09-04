Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.