ArGo (ARGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ArGo has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $161,956.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00801466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047631 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.