Arianee Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $36.83 million and $5,388.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00156197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00189124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.51 or 0.07788982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,084.10 or 1.00425496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.88 or 0.00992293 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

