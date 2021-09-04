Arion (ARION) Reaches One Day Volume of $49.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Arion has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $94,939.95 and $49.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00153935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00185486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.74 or 0.07832695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.12 or 1.00218621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00994350 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,559,070 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.