Arizona State Retirement System Invests $1.02 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 87.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 709.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.48.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

