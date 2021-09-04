Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $12,657,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $369,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at $1,877,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.