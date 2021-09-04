Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,377,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,491,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of CHK opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

