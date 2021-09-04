Arizona State Retirement System Takes $1.04 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.