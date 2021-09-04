ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. 3,917,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,944,652. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69.

