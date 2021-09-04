Arqma Price Hits $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $369,356.70 and $6,203.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,120.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.15 or 0.07733598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.89 or 0.00424761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.40 or 0.01415372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00137886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00722125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.65 or 0.00605839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.00401336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,579,923 coins and its circulating supply is 10,535,379 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

