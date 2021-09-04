Arweave Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $68.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.98 or 0.00107563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

