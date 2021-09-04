Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 45,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 57,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

