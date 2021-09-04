ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00801290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048243 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars.

