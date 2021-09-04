Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ashland Global worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $93.93 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

