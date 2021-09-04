Asset Management Corp IL ADV Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,319.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

