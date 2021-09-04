Assure Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 8th (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, September 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHH remained flat at $$1.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,179. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Assure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

