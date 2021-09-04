Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATER. Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.20.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aterian will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

