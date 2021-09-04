Atheios Market Cap Reaches $64,707.96 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $64,707.96 and approximately $26.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.76 or 0.07810420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00435029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $707.46 or 0.01417266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00139014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.25 or 0.00653579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00615118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00396351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,199,303 coins and its circulating supply is 43,194,336 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

