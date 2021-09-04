Atheios Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $43,357.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.77 or 0.07767572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00433698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $708.30 or 0.01412250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00138141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.01 or 0.00632080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.12 or 0.00608369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00383583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,220,185 coins and its circulating supply is 43,212,100 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

