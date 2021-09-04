Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atkore worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 244.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $19,510,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

