Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Up 3% This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $62,882.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00065190 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00138600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00182691 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.