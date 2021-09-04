AtromG8 Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $45,226.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00156405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00189105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.45 or 0.07751989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.53 or 0.99816234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.00989499 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

