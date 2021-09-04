AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 354.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,823 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 50.7% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 65,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 83.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,047,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

