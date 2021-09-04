Attila (ATT) Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Attila has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and $590,027.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00179614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.