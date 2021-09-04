Auctus Price Hits $0.0811 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $22,815.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00281212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00123343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00176066 BTC.

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,174,465 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

